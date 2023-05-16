Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 3.6 %

IEP stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.45%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.