IceCure Medical (ICCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 550.34% and a negative return on equity of 82.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect IceCure Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

