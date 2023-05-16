ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. ICON has a market capitalization of $255.84 million and $22.60 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,834,037 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,819,035.5823202 with 956,818,896.2175773 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26615001 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,902,434.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

