Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,369,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 10,447,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,410.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Idorsia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDRSF remained flat at $9.40 during trading hours on Monday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

