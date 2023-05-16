IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in April

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IHI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 7,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,618. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.20. IHI has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Get IHI alerts:

About IHI

(Get Rating)

See Also

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy & Environment; Social Infrastructure & Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems & General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space & Defense; and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.