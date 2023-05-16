iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IMBI stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,924. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IMBI. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 44.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

