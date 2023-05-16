iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of IMBI stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,924. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
A number of brokerages have commented on IMBI. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
