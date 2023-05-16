Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Immunic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,294,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 433,169 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Immunic in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunic Stock Up 1.1 %
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.81). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
Featured Stories
