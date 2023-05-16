Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Up 8.9% in April

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Impel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 55,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,975. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

