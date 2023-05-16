Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock remained flat at $19.07 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.