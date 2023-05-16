indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDIW. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,790 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,088,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 441,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 3.4 %

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,359. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65.

