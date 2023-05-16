Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,711.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.