Insider Buying: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Director Purchases 2,611 Shares of Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) Director Avner Mendelson purchased 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,635.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,978. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

