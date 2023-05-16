Insider Selling: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Sells 2,374 Shares of Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

