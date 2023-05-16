Insider Selling: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Sells 35,099 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $493,140.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 491,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JELD-WEN by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

