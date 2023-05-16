Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

JPM stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $134.32. 6,448,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019,353. The company has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.9% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

