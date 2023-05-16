Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) SVP Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrea Loewen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Andrea Loewen sold 103 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $8,725.13.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $1,588,173.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $85.02. 805,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $106.69.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,182,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

