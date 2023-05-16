Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 2,954 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. 6,834,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,898,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.72.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

