Insider Selling: The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Insider Sells 43,859 Shares of Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) insider Richard Harris sold 43,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £44,297.59 ($55,489.90).

The Rank Group stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 104.40 ($1.31). The company had a trading volume of 155,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.59. The firm has a market cap of £489.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.54. The Rank Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 52.40 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.60 ($1.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

