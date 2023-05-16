inSure DeFi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.44 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $122.12 million and $2.44 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 8% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00456787 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,331,371.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars.

