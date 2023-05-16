Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$224.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$233.00 to C$224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $146.92 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $157.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

