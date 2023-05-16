Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$224.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$233.00 to C$224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $146.92 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $157.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.