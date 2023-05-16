Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,153,030 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153,030 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $35,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

