Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of McKesson worth $36,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $391.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.49. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

