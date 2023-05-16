Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 39,892 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,892 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $40,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

