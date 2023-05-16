Intech Investment Management LLC Has $24.24 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $167.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.