Intech Investment Management LLC Has $27.38 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Hasbro worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

