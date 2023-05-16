Intech Investment Management LLC Has $29.04 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $277.52 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.