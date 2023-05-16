Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $38,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 4.1 %

ALB stock opened at $203.75 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.76.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.05.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.