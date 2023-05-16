Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 47,935 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 47,935 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Halliburton worth $31,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $99,039,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,767,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

