Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 93,236 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,236 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Bath & Body Works worth $36,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

