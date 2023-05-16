Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Shares Bought by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) by 1,602.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTE. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 274,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 133,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

INTE opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

