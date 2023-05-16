International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.58. 940,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,811. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

