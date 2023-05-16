Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 237,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 34,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,990. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 215.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,107.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTZ shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday.

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.