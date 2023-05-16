Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 237,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Intrusion Stock Performance
Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 34,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,990. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.77.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 215.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,107.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTZ shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday.
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.
