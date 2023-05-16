Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $308.05 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,516 shares of company stock worth $18,551,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

