Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 653,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the previous session’s volume of 127,234 shares.The stock last traded at $105.63 and had previously closed at $105.64.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 844,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 404,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,232,000 after purchasing an additional 236,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 143,617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

