Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.67. 29,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.