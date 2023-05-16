Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,020.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVTJF remained flat at $5.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth and Investment, Private Banking, Group Investments, and Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

