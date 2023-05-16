Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,020.0 days.
Investec Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVTJF remained flat at $5.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $6.15.
About Investec Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investec Group (IVTJF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.