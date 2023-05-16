Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 16th (ABF, AMX, ASBFY, CDXS, CMAKY, CP, CVS, CWQXF, DOX, ERJ)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 16th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 2,250 ($28.18) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,150 ($26.93).

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $92.00 price target on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$76.00.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WW International (NYSE:WW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

