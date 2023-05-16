Investors Buy High Volume of Chesapeake Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 63,025 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,766% compared to the average volume of 3,378 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 586,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.