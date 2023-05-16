Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Shares of Ipsen stock remained flat at $30.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. Ipsen has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $30.80.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

