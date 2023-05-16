iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISHG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.40. 3,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISHG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,970,000.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.