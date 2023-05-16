iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,652 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,845 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.41. 12,773,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,135,801. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

