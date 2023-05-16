iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,035,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.98. 215,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,402. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

