iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 367,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 180,988 shares.The stock last traded at $57.60 and had previously closed at $57.86.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

