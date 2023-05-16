iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.32. 57,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

