iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.
Shares of HYXF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,972. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
