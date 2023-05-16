iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 334,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 500,499 shares.The stock last traded at $25.21 and had previously closed at $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDO. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,998,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $310,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.