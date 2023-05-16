iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.16. 497,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFGL. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.