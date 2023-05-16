iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,535.5% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IMCV stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.72. 14,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,388. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.