iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Greenfield FTC Inc.

Greenfield FTC Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.03. 6,647,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,955,516. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

