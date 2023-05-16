iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $64,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.58. 6,522,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,006,969. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average is $180.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.